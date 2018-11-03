Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $108.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.