Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 468,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 327,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,011,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $32.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.