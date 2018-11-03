Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Holdings Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

