Investors Buy Apple (AAPL) on Weakness After Analyst Downgrade

Traders purchased shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $230.00. $5,007.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4,296.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $710.80 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($14.74) for the day and closed at $207.48

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total transaction of $3,237,772.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

