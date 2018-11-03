Investors Buy Shares of Gartner (IT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $90.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $72.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.69 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gartner had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Gartner traded down ($5.64) for the day and closed at $141.88

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $560,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,306 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,227. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gartner by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,142,000 after acquiring an additional 872,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,148,000 after acquiring an additional 662,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,238,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 543,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,895 shares during the last quarter.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

