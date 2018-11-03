Investors Buy Shares of PepsiCo (PEP) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $182.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $98.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, PepsiCo had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $111.51

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.