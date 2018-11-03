Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 69.92%.

IRET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 225.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 405.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 444,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 356,266 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 63.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRET remained flat at $$5.33 during trading hours on Friday. 305,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.