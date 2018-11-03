Investors Sell Shares of Square (SQ) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $307.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $333.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.97 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Square had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Square traded up $1.02 for the day and closed at $77.76Specifically, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $28,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,647,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $7,395,852.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595,740 shares of company stock worth $207,911,396. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.60 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $3,118,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Square by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

