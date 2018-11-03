iQuant (IQT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.00

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One iQuant token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Iquant. During the last seven days, iQuant has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar. iQuant has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00148945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250765 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $623.83 or 0.09783782 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

iQuant Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org.

Buying and Selling iQuant

iQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

