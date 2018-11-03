IRIDEX (IRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 36.98%.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 63,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,760. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In related news, Chairman William M. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 201,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Associates & Paragon A. Paragon acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

