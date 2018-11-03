iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $52.11 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

