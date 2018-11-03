iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of FALN opened at $25.72 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $30.06.

