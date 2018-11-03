iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 3,221,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,717,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,570,000 after buying an additional 3,101,282 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,309,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,784,000 after buying an additional 1,507,882 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 484.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 912,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 756,865 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.86 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.1138 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

