ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF (TUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF during the second quarter worth about $422,000.

About ISHARES Inc/MSCI TURKEY ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

