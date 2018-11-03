iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,543,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,839 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $82,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,707,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 393,648 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,158,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after buying an additional 60,413 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IDV opened at $31.09 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

