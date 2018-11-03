iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1864 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 574.9% per year over the last three years.

SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

