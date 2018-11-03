iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Holdings Reduced by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2018

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

IJT stock opened at $184.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.85 and a 12-month high of $209.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

