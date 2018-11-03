iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0914 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $114.38.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

