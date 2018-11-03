J Michael Plunkett Sells 2,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $219,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $67.05.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 813.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50,519 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 91.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $483,000.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.