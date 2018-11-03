James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,574,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,836,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of MS stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 15.93%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.