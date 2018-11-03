James Investment Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,100 Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Anixter International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 283,924 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 150.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,193,000 after acquiring an additional 162,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 866,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Anixter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of AXE opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

