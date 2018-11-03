James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 71.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $1,224,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $1,656,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of LZB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.00. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,716.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kurt L. Darrow sold 78,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,248.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 550,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,668. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.