Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

