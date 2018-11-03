JD.Com Inc (JD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,484 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,795,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,102,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,708,000 after acquiring an additional 372,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,896,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,826,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $24.05 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

