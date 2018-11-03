Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY)

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRWSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

