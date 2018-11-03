Jefferies Financial Group Boosts HCA Healthcare (HCA) Price Target to $158.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,383. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $141.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $849,673.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,459,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,133,000 after purchasing an additional 457,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,023,000 after purchasing an additional 138,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,767,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,925,000 after purchasing an additional 876,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,270,000 after purchasing an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

