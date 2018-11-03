Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Great Portland Estates PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Great Portland Estates in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

Shares of GPEAF stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

