Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.94 ($88.31).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €54.90 ($63.84) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

