Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Ecolab stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,429 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 11,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,897 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ecolab by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 742,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,386,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 6,700 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $994,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,470.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,825,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

