Jeffrey M. Burik Sells 7,737 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $496,947.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 410,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,049. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

