JET8 (J8T) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. JET8 has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $127,243.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00149295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00251153 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.07 or 0.09724766 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,261,327 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

