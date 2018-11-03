Jewels (JWL) Price Tops $0.0017

Jewels (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Jewels coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jewels has traded flat against the US dollar. Jewels has a market cap of $33,404.00 and $0.00 worth of Jewels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jewels alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Jewels

Jewels is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewels’ total supply is 20,181,636 coins. Jewels’ official website is jewelsproject.com. Jewels’ official Twitter account is @jewelscoin.

Jewels Coin Trading

Jewels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.