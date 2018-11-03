JNBA Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 5,737 Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 471.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $41,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $122,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

UBSH opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

