JNBA Financial Advisors Has $294,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

