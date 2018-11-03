John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (BTO) versus Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Head to Head Review

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 1 3 2 2 2.63

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund.

Dividends

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 46.91% 10.19% 5.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 6.27 $49.54 million $2.07 10.31

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

There is no company description available for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

