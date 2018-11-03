JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €12.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.21 ($15.36).

B4B3 traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €12.67 ($14.73). 4,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 1-year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

