JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) a €25.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.40 ($34.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. equinet set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.07 ($32.64).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

ETR:DWS opened at €26.18 ($30.44) on Wednesday.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.