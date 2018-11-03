Just Eat (JE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They presently have a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 940 ($12.28). UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Eat to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 662.60 ($8.66) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

