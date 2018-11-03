Kaizen Advisory LLC Invests $968,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $155,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,228,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,808.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.70 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

