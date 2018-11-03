Kaizen Advisory LLC Invests $974,000 in KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR)

Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,197 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 853.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 63.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,086,000 after acquiring an additional 802,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,477,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 730,355 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $32,997,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Gabelli lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $64.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.01 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $3,736,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $615,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,354 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

