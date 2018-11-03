Kaizen Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 24,046 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,115,000 after purchasing an additional 538,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after purchasing an additional 127,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,417,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,132,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 752,346 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $31,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,413. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $45.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

