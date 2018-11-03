Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Receives $28.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gregory Grunberg bought 606,060 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 2,424,242 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 489.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 251,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,064. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

