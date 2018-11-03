Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a $111.08 rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.35. 1,084,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,052. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,272.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares in the company, valued at $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

