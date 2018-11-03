Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

KPTI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 563,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,555. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 713,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,011,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 827,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,001. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,571 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 694,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 132,751 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 169,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

