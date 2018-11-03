KCOM Group (KCOM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of KCOM Group (LON:KCOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KCOM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KCOM Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price for the company. Numis Securities initiated coverage on KCOM Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a reduce rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.49).

KCOM stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 94.10 ($1.23). 14,158,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,976. KCOM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.25 ($1.45).

About KCOM Group

KCOM Group PLC provides IP-based communication and collaboration services to enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in the United Kingdom. It operates through Hull and East Yorkshire, Enterprise, and National Network Services segments. The company provides consulting, design, implementation, and managed services related to the collaborative systems and cloud markets; communication and Internet-based services; and network connectivity and related services.

