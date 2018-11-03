Keane Group (FRAC) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keane Group in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Keane Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keane Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Keane Group in a report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keane Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.91.

Keane Group stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,039. Keane Group has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Keane Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keane Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 884,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 266.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Keane Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

