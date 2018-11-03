Kellogg (K) PT Lowered to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 4,799,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,492. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 150,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $10,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,655 shares of company stock valued at $45,829,574. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $2,279,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

