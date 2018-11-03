KeyCorp Lowers First Data (FDC) Price Target to $25.00

First Data (NYSE:FDC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Data’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a $22.60 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on First Data and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.12.

NYSE:FDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,629. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Data has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Data by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Data in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

