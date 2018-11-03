KeyCorp Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,139,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,993,000 after buying an additional 1,004,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

