KeyCorp Weighs in on Zendesk Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Zendesk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Bracelin expects that the software maker will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $55.17 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zendesk by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 579,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $5,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $22,103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 6,776.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 203,298 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $115,233.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,007.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,666 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $475,215.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,206.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,704 shares of company stock worth $7,476,072 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

